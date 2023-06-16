The recent Fespa Global Print Expo and its co-located shows, the European Sign Expo and the Personalisation Experience, attracted 14,776 visitors from 134 countries. The visitor numbers for the Munich events, held at the end of May, were up from the 11,647 who attended last year’s shows in Berlin.

Investment in new technology was a priority for those attending, reported the show’s organisers, with 50% planning an investment within 12 months.

The launch of Personalisation Experience attracted significant visitor interest, reported the organisers,” highlighting the scope of the commercial opportunity for print businesses who can offer personalisation, individualisation or customisation, whatever the application”.

Michael Ryan, head of FESPA Global Print Expo, commented: “This year’s events in Munich really proved how positively the international speciality print and signage communities have bounced back. Business leaders from all over the world came with an appetite to understand what’s changing in the market and a determination to innovate and invest to expand their offering. We saw our total audience grow substantially compared with 2022, with more individual visitors investing more time to explore everything we and our exhibitors could offer, including our Sustainability Spotlight, FESPA Awards gallery and World Wrap Masters feature.”

The July issue of Images will showcase the new products seen by the editorial team at Fespa 2023.

The next Fespa Global Print Expo will take place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from 19-24 March 2024, alongside European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro.

