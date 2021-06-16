The artwork was created by the client, a team of people who have rebuilt an abandoned concrete skatepark in Clapton, London, taking it from a derelict bowl to a thriving skating community for all ages.

Each of the 180 T-shirts created boasts a unique colour, explains Tim. “We use one screen and manually mix a bead of ink that contains all three colours in a row. The main issue is that due to the liquidity of ink, the colours really want to merge into one the more the bead is passed back and forth; this means it needs a tight control, and quite constant adjustment – where the inks flow together too much it usually produces a muddy colour, or the size of each colour in the fade changes as it moves, so it requires you to keep an eye on the print and to remove and add ink where necessary. The benefit is all of them are ever-so slightly different, highlighting the hand-pulled and individually made nature of the technique.”

The response to the T-shirts was impressive, with them selling out in one day. Tim used No Sweat’s Long Sleeve T-Shirt (NS02) in black and white. “No Sweat is a company fighting exploitation in the garment industry by building solidarity with workers worldwide, sharing profits, and all T-shirts and garments are made from fully traceable organic cotton, using azo-free dye and working with Oporajeo, a carbon-neutral factory that offsets emissions with their own tree planting project.”

They were printed on a six-colour, four-station Hopkins manual press, and cured using a Panther 700 Texitunnel. Screens were a 43t mesh and all ink was from Screen Colour Systems Eco-Plas range, mixed by eye, with each colour containing an added percentage of fluoro (10-20%).

www.randomgenerator.co

www.hackneybumps.co.uk