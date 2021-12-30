Work out the best brandable gym and fitnesswear for your customers ahead of January’s annual boom in get-fit activity with our line-up of the latest sporty styles from leading brands
Just Cool by AWDis: Cool T
Made from lightweight and moisture-wicking Neoteric fabric, this relaxed-fit tee features twin-needle stitching and set-in sleeves.
Finden & Hales: Knitted Shorts
Made from a 250gsm, 100% polyester interlock fabric, the shorts come with a fully elasticated waist and inner drawcord, plus a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
SF Clothing: Women’s Fashion Crop Top
The white jacquard waistband on the Women’s Fashion Crop Top (and Women’s Fashion Leggings) offers the perfect canvas for adding bold, personalised branding using sublimation and vinyl printing.
Spiro Activewear by Result: Performance Aircool Tee
The tag-free Performance Aircool Tee is made from breathable, high-tech stretch, 100% polyester that’s washable up to 60°C and promises superior drape and shape-retention.