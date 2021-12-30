Work out the best brandable gym and fitnesswear for your customers ahead of January’s annual boom in get-fit activity with our line-up of the latest sporty styles from leading brands

Just Cool by AWDis: Cool T

Made from lightweight and moisture-wicking Neoteric fabric, this relaxed-fit tee features twin-needle stitching and set-in sleeves.

Fruit of the Loom: Ladies Performance T

Lightweight and quick-drying in 100% polyester, this moisture-wicking T-shirt has raglan sleeves with visible seams.

Finden & Hales: Knitted Shorts

Made from a 250gsm, 100% polyester interlock fabric, the shorts come with a fully elasticated waist and inner drawcord, plus a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

Kustom Kit: Gamegear Full Length Leggings

These full-length leggings feature a wide, double-layered waistband with a practical, concealed zipped pocket to the centre back, plus ergonomic seaming.

SF Clothing: Women’s Fashion Crop Top

The white jacquard waistband on the Women’s Fashion Crop Top (and Women’s Fashion Leggings) offers the perfect canvas for adding bold, personalised branding using sublimation and vinyl printing.

Beechfield: Recycled Fleece Pull-On Beanie

From the new Recycled Fleece collection, this thermal beanie is perfect for exercising in the cooler seasons. Lightweight and quick-drying, it is made from a soft-feel, 100% recycled polyester fabric.

Spiro Activewear by Result: Performance Aircool Tee

The tag-free Performance Aircool Tee is made from breathable, high-tech stretch, 100% polyester that’s washable up to 60°C and promises superior drape and shape-retention.

Prestige Leisure: Tombo Slim Leg Training Pant

Made from 100% polyester interlock piqué fabric, this men’s pant has a fully elasticated waist with inner drawcord, zipped side-entry pockets and twin-stitched cuffs with zips.

