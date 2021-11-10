Guthries, the West Lothian-based distributor of workwear and education garments, has won a contract worth more than £1 million.

The deal will see it supply workwear and PPE for both students and staff at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) for the next four years. The contract was won after a competitive national tender.

Guthries, which offers personalisation services including embroidery, is a specialist in procurement, dating back to 1992, with headquarters in Livingston.

Chief executive Cynthia Guthrie said: “As an SME, we are delighted to have won this national tender and been appointed by such an excellent and prestigious institution as SRUC. We very much look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them.”

SRUC was established in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges. With 1,300 staff and 5,000 students, it is spread across six campuses around Scotland.

Claire Lorimer, purchasing manager at SRUC, said: “We were impressed with the professionalism of Guthries’ tender submission and delighted with the quality of their products and exceptional customer service.”

SRUC will benefit from a bespoke inventory management system designed and developed by Guthries which has been working with SRUC since 2015.

www.guthriegroup.co.uk