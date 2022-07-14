GS UK, the embroidery machines and consumables suppliers, has announced the winning garment decorators in its prize draw at Printwear & Promotion Live.

The two top prizes of £250 in vouchers went to Embroidery Expressions in Loughborough in Leicestershire and Squared Roots in Bristol.

The vouchers are for Gunold embroidery supplies and consumables which are distributed by GS UK.

Four prizes of £100 in vouchers each went to Heatherhill Farm Embroidery in Hope Valley in Derbyshire, Man Made UK, Said With Stitches, and Made With Love.

The £50 voucher winners were RLK Print and Embroidery in Coventry, PCK Designs in Coventry, StitchesRUs in Oldham in Greater Manchester, and Spectrum Shirts in Northfield in Birmingham.

The prize draw was held on the GS UK stand during Printwear & Promotion Live 2022 which ran at the NEC in Birmingham from 24 to 26 April.

