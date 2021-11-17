GS UK, the supplier of embroidery, print and laser-cutting equipment and consumables, has launched a new website as part of its rebranding.

The fresh and modern new site, still at gs-uk.com, makes it easier for customers to find the products and services they need and includes more information, especially on its in-house Merlin Pro embroidery machine range.

It includes new features such as the Business in a Box tool combined with a Finance Calculator which allows visitors to easily select a business start-up option suitable to their requirements and budget.

The new-look website is part of the final stage of a complete rebrand of the company after GS UK Ltd was bought by Belgium business consultants Robert De Regge and his son Ruben in 2019.

GS UK’s technical consultant Caroline Jones explained: “The development of a brand new website has enabled GS UK to provide a fresh platform to showcase the various products and services they offer the UK textile industry.

“GS UK has a vast product range providing large-scale machinery including embroidery machines, laser cutters and DTG printers, through to the various consumables and supplies needed to run the machines. In addition they also offer a long established bespoke laser cutting service.

“Creating a new website allowed a fresh and modern platform from which customers can easily locate the products or service they require.”

The new website provides an overview of each of the machines supplied by GS UK as well as the main machine features and other information such as optional extras.

Other new features include a “Meet the team” page so customers can put faces to staff names that they deal with on a regular basis, building on GS UK’s reputation for its friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Caroline added that “numerous developments are in the pipeline” as part of GS UK’s commitment to servicing the UK textile industry for many more years.

“No business can afford to stand still nowadays,” she added. “It was unfortunate that just as the company was sold to the new owners, the world went into lockdown. Like most companies GS UK is now back on track and charging full steam ahead.”

