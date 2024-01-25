“The benefit of the Vision system is that the trace and cut function is used to automate the cutting process — no cut file is required due to the Vision Camera System, which detects the design and the software then creates a vector file automatically with the scanned data.”

The supplier continues: “It can automatically laser cut out an entire roll of printed material with no pre-prepared cutting data, and there’s also no need for printed registration marks, creating space for improved nesting of the print designs and therefore maximising material use and costs.”

For those companies that want to benefit from offering a laser cutting service before investing in their own equipment, or need extra capacity during busy times, or have jobs that require larger format cutting capabilities, GS UK also offers a bespoke cutting service at its Nottingham production facility.

“Our largest FB1500 flatbed lasers have a cutting area of 1,450×1,230mm to process large sheet materials. They can also be fitted with conveyorised beds for use with continuous rolls of fabric or shuttle beds to ensure quick turnaround times,” explains GS UK.

“The Opto cut lasers use camera systems to pinpoint registration marks printed, woven or embroidered onto textiles to ensure a precise, perfect cut every time, whilst the Galvo GraphixScan laser is excellent for high speed engraving.

“We can cut or engrave both large and small orders on various types of media including textiles, acrylic, wood, card, plastics, foam, even flooring!”

