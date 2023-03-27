“As the name suggests, it’s a stronger version of the self-adhesive embroidery stabiliser, having a strength of 95gsm,” explains the supplier.

“Filmoplast Strong is hooped in the frame and then a ‘window’ is scored out of the gridded release paper to reveal the adhesive stabiliser. The item to be embroidered is then pressed down onto this, and will be held in position whilst stitching occurs.

“It offers significantly more hold during the embroidery process, and is specially designed for stretchy or heavier weight fabrics.”

Also available is KK Film, a double-sided, self-adhesive film that fixes fabric to be appliquéd without ironing.

Alongside a full range of stabilisers, the supplier also stocks the complete selection of Gunold embroidery threads. This includes the traditional Sulky Rayon and Polyester threads, as well as a number of specialist threads, including Metallics, Fire Retardant, Neon, Glow in the Dark, Reflective and even Invisible (transparent) threads.

www.gs-uk.com