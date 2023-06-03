This includes a larger sized version of Gunold’s Cotty embroidery thread, which will now be available in 3,000m cones alongside the 500m mini kings.

Available in 182 colours, Cotty thread is made from 100% long staple, mercerised Egyptian cotton, which is ideal for use on soft fabrics, cotton, linen, cord, felt and velvet, says GS UK.

“It also has a beautiful matt sheen finish, and a uniquely soft and warm feel to it.”

In addition, the supplier now offers the Gunold 1980 Easy Tear Backing in the longer roll size of 200m x 105cm. The 75gsm weight backing is ideal for embroidering heavy-weight fabric types, it adds.

“Its special fibre-structure technology enables horizontal, vertical and diagonal tearing of non-wovens, and guarantees complete removal after embroidery, without leaving residues.

“The fast tearaway feature also saves time, resulting in higher productivity during the embroidery process!”

