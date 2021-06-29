Dates have been announced for GS UK’s 2021 Promotion & Branding Show that will be touring the UK in September and October.

Starting in Peterborough, the Promotion & Branding Show will then visit Bristol, Newcastle upon Tyne, Greater Manchester and Glasgow. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to view a variety of embroidery, printing and transfer machines as well as the chance to meet major apparel and accessories suppliers.

For the first time, the shows will feature outdoor clothing brand Regatta alongside previous exhibitors Beechfield Brands, BTC Activewear, AWDis, Pro RTX, Henbury, Innotex Textile Transfers, Dye Sub Supplies, United Brands of Scandinavia, Helly Hansen, Neutral, Mirical Emblems and the host, GS UK, itself.

Full schedule:

Peterborough: Holiday Inn Peterborough West, Tuesday 14 September

Bristol: Village Hotel Bristol, Thursday 16 September

Newcastle upon Tyne: Marriott Hotel MetroCentre, Tuesday 28 September

Manchester: Village Hotel Ashton, Thursday 30 September

Glasgow: DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde, Thursday 14 October

promobranding.events

gs-uk.com