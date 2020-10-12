Top 10 ways to sell using video

1. Be yourself. You don’t have to be perfect, and neither does your video.

2. Have a ‘call to action’. What do you want them to do? Schedule a call? Pay an invoice? Talk about that and include a button or link.

3. Send an explainer video with the proposal. Instead of writing an email, film what you would write and show the proposal and go over it.

4. Look at the camera lens. When filming, if you look at the camera lens while you speak, the viewer will feel like you are looking directly at them when they view it. It’s like being in the same room as them!

5. Smile at the beginning and at the end. No frowny faces!

6. Use the viewer’s name at least twice.

7. Keep it short. Two or three minutes is best.

8. Have good audio. Use a lapel microphone or a better way to capture the sound.

9. Before filming, clean your desk and area. Your mother was right. You are a slob.

10. Practice makes perfect. Don’t want to send something to your clients just yet? Fire one off to me and I’ll critique it for you. Seriously.

Nobody wants to be sold to, but everyone wants to buy. Becoming a real person in the mind’s eye of your customer instead of a name on an email is how you develop relationships that last. Video is a great stepping stone to start that out because people are used to building trust with strangers because we learned that through television. Why else does having a famous athlete selling us pizza work? How come they don’t use food experts or chefs instead?