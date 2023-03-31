We decorated 33 garments for Grow 4 Good, which were all embroidered and printed in-house, explained Emily Drake, managing director of Cottonfrog.

“The logo was designed by David Sharp, who started the Grow 4 Good programme at Dartmoor Zoo, which we then digitised in-house — it uses two colours across 6,891 stitches!

“Each garment was embroidered with the Grow 4 Good logo on the front, and will then be transfer-printed with staff and volunteer logos on the back of the garments.”

Cottonfrog decorated the garments using its Tajima TMFD-C912 12-head embroidery machine, Tajima embroidery frames and Madeira UK’s Classic embroidery threads.

Cottonfrog embroidered Regatta’s Honestly Made Recycled Micro Fleece Jacket (RG2101) and Defender III 3-in-1 Jacket (TRA130), plus the Crusader Organic T-Shirt (03582), Ladies Crusader Organic T-Shirt (03581), Planet Organic Piqué Polo Shirt (03566) and Ladies Planet Organic Piqué Polo Shirt (03575) from Sol’s.

www.cottonfrog.co.uk

