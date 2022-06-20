From recycled polyester to organic and in-conversion-to-organic cotton, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly fabrics in the decorated apparel industry. Check out these stylish designs from leading brands

New from Just Cool by AWDis, the Recycled Cool T comes in 10 colours. Ideal for print, the 100% recycled T-shirt is made using post-consumer plastic bottles; the Women’s Recycled Cool T and Kids Recycled Cool T are also available.

Westford Mill’s EarthAware Organic Boat Bag offers a hard-wearing, eco-conscious tote bag. Available in five colourways, it’s made from 100% OCS-certified cotton with 56cm contrast striped handles.

The athletic heather colourway of Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic 150 T is now made from 90% ringspun combed cotton and 10% recycled polyester. The 150gsm tee comes in a modern fashion fit, offering the perfect blank canvas for personalisation and embellishment.

The Men’s/Ladies’ Fit T-Shirt from Neutral in 100% organic Fairtrade cotton, 155gsm, single jersey, is available in 31 colours. The men’s crew neck style is slightly fitted around the shoulders with a looser body; the women’s round neck style is slightly fitted at the waist.

New from Snickers Workwear, the High-Vis Class 2 Stretch Trousers are made using sustainable performance fibre Sorona. Both EN ISO 20471 Class 2 and EN ISO 14404 certified, the two-way stretch work trousers feature a KneeGuard system with Cordura stretch reinforcements, as well as pre-bent legs and a gusset panel for freedom of movement.

SF Clothing’s new Sustainable Generation range is made from regenerated cotton and recycled polyester. The Peta-Approved Vegan collection includes the Unisex T, Unisex Cuffed Joggers, Unisex Shorts and Unisex Sweat, plus the Women’s Cropped Cami Top and Women’s Wide Leg Joggers.

From Écologie by AWDis, the Cascades Organic Tee offers an excellent base for both print and embroidery. Made from a soft, 100% organic cotton fabric, the 150gsm T-shirt now comes in 16 colours; the Cascades Organic Kids Tee is also available.

From Mantis World’s new Essentials collection, the Essential Sweatshirt is made from a blend of organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton with a little recycled polyester. It comes in seven colours, and is available for both men and women.

For more organic and recycled fabric apparel options from leading brands, check out our June 2022 issue here