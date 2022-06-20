From recycled polyester to organic and in-conversion-to-organic cotton, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly fabrics in the decorated apparel industry. Check out these stylish designs from leading brands
New from Just Cool by AWDis, the Recycled Cool T comes in 10 colours. Ideal for print, the 100% recycled T-shirt is made using post-consumer plastic bottles; the Women’s Recycled Cool T and Kids Recycled Cool T are also available.
The athletic heather colourway of Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic 150 T is now made from 90% ringspun combed cotton and 10% recycled polyester. The 150gsm tee comes in a modern fashion fit, offering the perfect blank canvas for personalisation and embellishment.
New from Snickers Workwear, the High-Vis Class 2 Stretch Trousers are made using sustainable performance fibre Sorona. Both EN ISO 20471 Class 2 and EN ISO 14404 certified, the two-way stretch work trousers feature a KneeGuard system with Cordura stretch reinforcements, as well as pre-bent legs and a gusset panel for freedom of movement.
From Écologie by AWDis, the Cascades Organic Tee offers an excellent base for both print and embroidery. Made from a soft, 100% organic cotton fabric, the 150gsm T-shirt now comes in 16 colours; the Cascades Organic Kids Tee is also available.
