From recycled polyester hoodies to organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton tees, our selection of the latest sustainable garments from leading brands is here to help your eco-conscious customers go green!
Neutral Clothing’s new Recycled Cotton Collection offers a T-shirt, polo shirt and twill bag made from a blend of recycled polyester with organic cotton waste from the brand’s own production. Each style is available in three shades: navy mélange, grey mélange and black mélange.
From BagBase’s Recycled Collection, the Recycled Roll-Top Backpack is made from 100% recycled polyester. It has a 20-litre capacity, with a laptop-compatible compartment and roll-down opening with a buckle clip strap.
Front Row & Co’s Recycled Sherpa Fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. Ideal for decoration, the fully lined fleece has contrast polycotton twill panels on the chest, back and neck, plus it comes with an embroidery access zip.
The Men’s Anthem T-Shirt from Anthem Clothing is now available in four new shades: desert sand, eco raw, khaki and lavender. The fashion-fit tee is made from 100% ringspun combed organic cotton in solid colours, and 60% ringspun combed organic cotton with 40% polyester for the marls.