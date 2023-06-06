From recycled polyester hoodies to organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton tees, our selection of the latest sustainable garments from leading brands is here to help your eco-conscious customers go green!

Neutral Clothing’s new Recycled Cotton Collection offers a T-shirt, polo shirt and twill bag made from a blend of recycled polyester with organic cotton waste from the brand’s own production. Each style is available in three shades: navy mélange, grey mélange and black mélange.

The new Organic Cotton Unstructured 5 Panel Cap from Beechfield features a soft, unstructured crown, flat peak and a self-fabric strap with a tri-glide buckle. It’s made from 100% organic cotton, and comes in six on-trend colours, including desert sand and terracotta.

From BagBase’s Recycled Collection, the Recycled Roll-Top Backpack is made from 100% recycled polyester. It has a 20-litre capacity, with a laptop-compatible compartment and roll-down opening with a buckle clip strap.

Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic 150 T is now available in a new shade of athletic heather, which combines 90% ringspun cotton with 10% recycled polyester. The 150gsm T-shirt comes in a fashion fit with a round neckline.

Front Row & Co’s Recycled Sherpa Fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. Ideal for decoration, the fully lined fleece has contrast polycotton twill panels on the chest, back and neck, plus it comes with an embroidery access zip.

New from Mantis World, the Quarter Zip Sweat is made from a smooth, brush-back fleece that’s ideal for personalisation. The unisex sweat comes in black, heather grey mélange and navy; a companion style, the Babybugz Baby Quarter Zip Sweat, is also available.

The Men’s Anthem T-Shirt from Anthem Clothing is now available in four new shades: desert sand, eco raw, khaki and lavender. The fashion-fit tee is made from 100% ringspun combed organic cotton in solid colours, and 60% ringspun combed organic cotton with 40% polyester for the marls.

The Women’s Recycled Tech Sports Bra and Women’s Recycled Tech Leggings from Just Cool by AWDis are made from a moisture-wicking fabric using recycled polyester. The sports bra has a racerback design with wide straps to ensure a secure and snug fit, while the leggings feature a high waistband.

