The jacket is from the Grass Routes running club page

hosted by MySports & More,

which enables running teams across the UK to host their team kit for others to buy, explained

Michael Fennell, managing director of Local Print Pros.

“We decorated 2786’s Contrast Lightweight Jacket (TS011), which is a great running jacket used by lots of our running clubs.”

Local Print Pros printed the design with Stahls’ SportsFilmExtra heat transfer vinyl, using its Hotronix Auto Open Clam Heat Press supplied by Xpres.

www.localprintpros.co.uk