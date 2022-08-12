Graphtec GB supplies a wide range of innovative cutting solutions to manufacturers of customised and personalised sportswear, leisurewear, fashion accessories and promotional products through a network of authorised resellers. The range includes the Graphtec CE and FC series of larger-format cutters, Silhouette entry-level desktop cutters, and the new range of Brother ScanNCut machines.

“Available at prices recognised as the most affordable in the market, starting at just £180, all of the machines come with a fully supported UK warranty and the peace of mind of Graphtec’s unrivalled level of technical support,” promises the company.