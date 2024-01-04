“The WidLaser S600 boasts remarkable speeds up to three times faster than traditional CO2 systems.

“It features a honeycomb table with a generous working area of 813x508mm, and is available in two power options, 30W and 60W, offering the precision and efficiency needed for intricate designs.”

Alternatively, the WidLaser S1000 offer an expansive working of 1,600×1,000mm an adjustable height of 200mm, making it a versatile choice for various applications, adds Graphtec.

“Starting at 100W and going up to an impressive 120W, the S1000’s extensive power range ensures you can cut and engrave a wide array of materials with ease.”

Both WidLaser systems include RD Works software, and also work with software from suppliers such as Lightburn.

The laser systems come with delivery, on-site installation and comprehensive training from Graphtec, as well as the company’s full Service Solution, which offers a one-year warranty and Lifetime UK Technical Support.

www.graphtecgb.co.uk