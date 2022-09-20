Graphtec GB, the specialist in cutting, plotting and laser technology, has launched a weekly podcast on how its products can help businesses.

Under the name of The Cutting Matters Podcast, it is available on Graphtec GB’s YouTube channel and various social media channels and all major podcast providers such as Spotify.

Each week it focuses on different products and aspects of the industry such as the uses of print and cut, laser cutting and other aspects of using cutting plotters. It will also feature new product news such as the latest release in its Widinovations laser cutting and engraving systems range.

It is presented by business development executive Ellen Wain and digital marketing and ecommerce executive Alastair Evens from Graphtec GB’s headquarters in Wrexham in Wales.

They want viewers and listeners to contact them at marketing@graphtecgb.co.uk if they have any questions or subjects that they would like to see covered, making the podcast as interactive as possible.

Each week, there is an “Ask Ellen” section where Ellen will answer any queries that end users may have.

Announcing the podcast, Graphtec GB said it wanted the podcast to be a “valuable educational tool for the cutting and printing industry”.

“They want to explore how the products are helping businesses develop and to interview both resellers and end users to educate in the opportunities that the Graphtec GB portfolio of products can offer.

“There will be interviews with resellers who will discuss topics within the industry from how it is evolving to the latest technology and media and also end users sharing their experiences with machines products and customers.”

Graphtec GB is encouraging subscribers to rate and comment on the podcasts, which have been eight months in development, and to have as much participation as possible.

Alastair has also created dedicated Facebook and Instagram accounts for The Cutting Matters to complement it. The podcasts will feature the new innovation catchline, “Test before you invest”.

Graphtec GB is the main distributor for Graphtec, Silhouette, NBS Technologies, Sai, WidInovations, Brother and Colour & Shape.

www.graphtecgb.co.uk