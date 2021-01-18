Graphtec GB has launched the latest addition to its range of Silhouette Cameo cutting machines.

The new Cameo 4 Pro has a 610mm (24in) cutting width, which is a 100% increase over existing Silhouette Cameo machines, as well as a maximum cutting speed that’s three times faster than the Cameo 3 option, explained Graphtec.

“The Cameo 4 Pro has an enhanced cutting force of 5kg, enabling the processing of a much wider range of media, and in particular those that are thicker and invariably more complex.

“It’s ideal for a wide range of signage and graphics-related applications involving the use of an equally diverse range of media, including heat transfer, self-adhesive vinyl, heavier (up to 350gsm) cardstock, vellum, magnetic paper and rhinestone.”

Graphtec says the Cameo 4 Pro can also enable craft and hobby enthusiasts to engage with a much broader range of new applications.

“It’s an ideal and more cost-effective solution to the production of small signs and labels, customisation of printwear and promotional products, as well as vehicle personalisation, including partial wrapping and special effects.”

The Cameo 4 Pro has an adjustable clip-on roll feeder and vinyl cross-cutter “for consistently cleaner and more precise cutting accuracy”, as well as more efficient LED backlit multi-functional operating panel to replace the LCD touchscreen of the Cameo 3, added Graphtec.

It also features an increased three-millimetre head clearance and three new auto-detect blade attachments, including a deep-cut version, to better accommodate thicker materials. The new cutting machine offers a 2GB storage capacity, internet connection for both PC and Mac platforms and a one-month free subscription to the Silhouette Design Store, which offers a selection of downloadable images and special effects.

The Cameo 4 Pro is supplied, as standard, with Silhouette Studio software and the option of three further Silhouette Studio programs: Designer, Designer Plus and Business, to accommodate additional cutting applications if required. It also comes with a two-year performance warranty and full, on-going technical support.

www.graphtecgb.co.uk