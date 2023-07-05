Mutoh Europe has appointed Graphtec GB as its UK distributor for its sign and display and UV LED products.

Graphtec GB, which supplies cutting and engraving systems, will now deliver the Japanese company’s wide format printing and finishing solution, as well as providing nationwide coverage for Mutoh.

Phil Kneale, director of Graphtec GB, said: “We are widely recognised across the UK as a top supplier to the wide format graphics production and sign-making industry of everything except printers. We have been actively researching the market for the right printer partner and we are very happy to have agreed on this deal with Mutoh Europe.

“Mutoh is one of the most established and well-known suppliers of wide format printers, with a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge, innovative machines and ink technologies.”

Mitsuo Takatsu, managing director of Mutoh Europe, added: “Strong and effective distribution is vital for our continued success in the UK, and we are delighted to have agreed this partnership with Graphtec GB.”

Mutoh Europe’s line-up of sign and display printers includes entry-level ValueJet machines, a family of XpertJet Pro printers and the industrial UV-LED flatbed PerformanceJet.

A range of Mutoh sign and display and direct-to-object printers have been installed at Graphtec GB’s showroom in Wrexham and are available for demonstrations, testing and training.

www.mutoh.eu

www.graphtecgb.co.uk