Graphics One has unveiled two new large-format heat presses suitable for sublimation transfers on sportswear and other apparel.

The GO Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA (Dual Automatic) large-format heat presses measure 99cm by 119.4cm (39 inches by 47 inches) and 99cm by 150cm (39 inches by 59 inches).

They are the latest additions to the professional line of Xpress heat press and rotary calendar products from Graphics One, the distribution arm of Prism Inks.

The two new units were developed for one person to operate which “effectively doubles the output and productivity”. Since the dual platens are self-reciprocating, the footprint is small for this type of large-format heat press.

The GO Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA presses were developed for sublimation transfers on sports and fashion apparel, photographic metal, trade show graphics and a wide variety of other professional applications.

With the imaging of all-over transfers being one of the fastest-growing segments within sublimation, both units are capable of fully imaging garments larger than 5XL size.

Available now through resellers, the new Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA presses have a list price in the US of $13,999 (£10,780) and $17,999 (£13,860) respectively.

