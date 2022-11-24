Aji at Grand-Nasium came to us for a new uniform for his gym, explained Jade Taylor, business manager of Ace Print Services.

“The order was for 25 pieces in total, with a two-colour logo on the breast pocket and the full logo printed large onto the back of all the garments.”

Ace Print Services decorated Gildan’s SoftStyle Ringspun T-Shirt (GD01) and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

The company printed the garments using its Roland VG640 digital printer, plus Siser EasyWeed vinyl in gold, green and white, which was supplied by Grafityp.

We had a great response from Grand-Nasium, added Jade.

“I take immense pride in my work and it’s huge to get such positive feedback — these truly did look fantastic when completed!”

www.instagram.com/aceprintstockport