Uniform specialist Grahame Gardner has announced a new range of scrubs made from 100% recycled materials.

The new Eco collection, exclusive to the company, use eco-friendly, soft-touch fabric that has been made from plastic bottles. Even the garment zips are made from reused materials.

The style is described as “modern” with an “athleisure twist” on the shape of the trouser, which also has an elasticated drawstring waist and two zip pockets on the rear.

A V-neckline completes the look alongside a modesty panel and side zip, allowing for the scrub top to be taken on and off with ease.

The garments are available in five colourways: navy, graphite, bottle green, steel grey and royal blue.

Graham Gardener, based in Leicester, described the new collection as “one of the first recycled scrubs in the UK”. The company wanted to address the problem that more than one million plastic bottles are sold worldwide every minute, with 80% of them ending up in landfill.

Sarah Lowe, operations director at Grahame Gardner, said: “We’re excited to launch our recycled scrubs range showing healthcare professionals they can wear comfortable, contemporary and practical workwear and at the same time help the planet.

“We are committed to minimising our impact on the environment and at the same time providing innovative and top-quality workwear that combines form and function. Our recycled scrubs are the perfect example.”

