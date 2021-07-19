Leading workwear provider Grahame Gardner is helping to get therapeutic skincare creams into the hands of NHS staff.

It is supporting a pilot scheme run by cruelty-free skincare brand Nursem which has committed to a “promise” of getting bottles of its hand cream to every nurse and midwife in the UK by 2025.

Grahame Gardner, which is the exclusive uniform partner for Nursem, will distribute 350 free Nursem Promise packs with any qualifying NHS order. Each pack will equate to one month’s worth of Nursem products for up to 40 nurses and other medical staff.

Each box contains four 500ml Caring Hand Cream Bottles, a co-branded message and Nursem branded pens and lanyards.

Having worked with the NHS since its foundation in the 1940s, Leicester-based Grahame Gardner continues to be an approved supplier of all kinds of workwear for health professionals.

Grahame Gardner’s marketing director, Gemma Puffer, said: “Here at Grahame Gardner, we have a long-standing relationship with the health and care sector providing high-quality workwear.

“We recognise it’s important for us to diversify in this ever-changing market and we’re working on providing a more holistic offering for our hard-working customers.

“So we’re thrilled to add these Nursem products to our portfolio and now be in a position to help provide some much-needed therapeutic skincare products from an exciting new UK company.”

Nursem, which appeared on BBC1 series Dragons’ Den earlier this year, was born on a nursing ward. Its co-founder, Antonia Philp, a paediatric intensive care nurse, often came home with sore, cracked and bleeding hands from the constant hand washing needed to keep her young patients free from infection.

Knowing that this problem affected nearly all nurses, Antonia and her husband Jonny started working on a hand cream formula. They wanted the product to be effective, natural and something nurses could use repeatedly throughout a busy shift. After a lot of help from nurses and scientists, they launched Nursem in 2019.

Gemma said: “What’s so special about Nursem is that the company is on a mission to give every nurse and midwife in the NHS free hand cream to protect and care for their hard-working hands.

“So for every Nursem product you buy, including from us here at Grahame Gardner, they give a month’s worth of free Nursem to a nurse or a midwife.

“We’re so pleased to be part of the Nursem journey, to be in a position to distribute free packs through our joint pilot scheme and also to be able to offer these products to our loyal customer base.”

Ed Steven, commercial marketing manager at Nursem, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Grahame Gardner, a prestigious company, to help distribute our Nursem Promise packs directly into the hands of nurses and midwives.”

grahamegardner.co.uk