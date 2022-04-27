Grahame Gardner has unveiled a new scrub top and trouser range which uses antimicrobial technology to stay fresher longer.

The range, exclusive to Grahame Gardner, incorporates cutting-edge Micro-Fresh technology for garments that help to keep healthcare workers safe while also being comfortable.

The fabric, which is 65% polyester and 35% cotton, is incorporated with Micro-Fresh technology at point of manufacture. The antimicrobial technology not only kills 99.9% of bacteria beyond 50 washes but is also proven to reduce the spread of human coronavirus by 99.2%.

With wash-resistant antibacterial protection, Micro-Fresh also boasts odour prevention, providing longer-lasting freshness for the wearer. The scrubs are hypoallergenic, gentle on the skin and vegan-friendly.

The scrubs stocked by Grahame Gardner will be available in two fits – unisex and female – and the scrub top will be available in six colourways: Oasis, Navy, Eau de Nil, Bottle, Smoke Grey and Blue 18. Each features a classic contrasting white trim.

The trousers will be available in Navy, Bottle and Black.

Grahame Gardner will also offer all six scrub colours in its Made To Order range with a bespoke choice of trim colour.

The scrub top design features multiple pockets, including two waterproof chest pockets and a wearers’ right-hand hip pocket, which also has a pen divide and an elastic loop for a clip-on hand sanitiser. The trousers have a drawstring waist and also side and a back pockets.

A range of Micro-Fresh tie-back scrub caps will also be available in the same six colours to complement the scrubs, plus two additional colours – Black and Royal Blue.

Sarah Lowe, operations director at Leicester-based Grahame Gardner, said: “These innovative garments harness leading technology to create scrubs that combine comfort with unique antimicrobial technology that’s proven to kill 99.9% bacteria – even after washing.

“We know there is the market for them and are confident our customers will appreciate the benefits this garment development bring. It’s been great to build a really positive working relationship with Micro-Fresh and look forward to that continuing in the future.”

Dating back to 2006, Micro-Fresh is used in a variety of products around the world, from bedding to building plaster. The award-winning business, also based in Leicester, is headed by founder Byron Dixon.

Chris Mellor-Dolman, head of marketing and business development at Micro-Fresh, said: “The move to working with a brand such as Grahame Gardner, who uphold the highest standards of protection and hygiene with products for use in controlled environments, dovetails wholly with our ideology here at Micro-Fresh.

“It’s reassuring to know that Micro-Fresh and Grahame Gardner scrubs are making a significant difference, protecting the health and wellbeing of much-valued medical professionals.”

www.grahamegardner.co.uk

www.microfresh.com