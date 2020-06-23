A full range of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been unveiled by Grahame Gardner and Gymphlex Groups including some bespoke items.

The Leicester-based company, which specialises in uniforms and customised teamwear, has added the products to help businesses make their employees and customers feel safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The range of medical-grade disposable PPE includes nitrile non-powdered gloves, sterile medical face masks, FFP2 respirator face masks and aprons.

The group also offers customisable face visors, its own hand sanitiser and “fully bespoke” washable face masks which are anti-static and kind to the skin, with a soft bamboo cotton interior, moisture managing and temperature control.

There are two different fabrics to choose from for the face masks: a polyester outer with an anti-bacterial finish or a lightweight microshell with a water-resistant finish.

The laminated recyclable face visor can be produced in any branded design on the cardboard surround that frames the large anti-fog window. There is also a ready-to-dispatch stocked version.

As a contracted medical uniform supplier to the NHS, Grahame Gardner has been working hard to supply a consistent and high-volume flow of medical workwear to the front line.

Group sales director Simon Ward said: “Throughout the pandemic we have been working closely with our healthcare clients suppling a high volume of quality workwear to those who need it most. Now as many sectors begin the long-anticipated transition back to work, it’s crucial that everyone is able to access a quality range of PPE to help promote safety for themselves and others in the workplace.

“With this in mind, we have introduced our new range of disposable PPE, including nitrile non-powdered gloves, sterile medical face masks, FFP2 respirator face masks and aprons, alongside our new hand sanitisers and own branded face visors which are also available with the option to write in the wearer’s name for a more personal touch.

“As experts in workwear and garment customisation, we can now also offer bespoke washable face masks and customised visors. We know how hard all our customers work on building strong relationships and the importance of brand reputation so these particular PPE items can be made fully personalised with logos, colours and design.

“We recognise that for some organisations it will be really important to have their own self-branded PPE helping to create an approachable and welcoming first impression at the same time as promoting the safety of all.

“All our PPE items are in stock, available in high volume and ready for immediate dispatch. We’d be really pleased to talk to anyone further about their individual requirements as we are also able to source specific PPE models for them so they can get exactly what they need to help support a safer return to work for all.”

www.grahamegardner.co.uk