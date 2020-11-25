Workwear provider Grahame Gardner has announced the launch of its new uniform recycling service.

The Leicester-based company is offering its customers the opportunity to send back any old uniforms so that they can be disposed of securely, confidentially and in the most environmentally-friendly way.

The returned uniforms will be taken away to be shredded and, instead of going to landfill, are then recycled to create refuse derived fuel, or solid recovered fuel for industrial businesses or for mattress fillings, car roof insulation and panel linings.

Sarah Lowe, group operations director of Grahame Gardner, said: “Here at Grahame Gardner we are always looking at innovative approaches to recycling, and what we can do as a company to reduce our carbon footprint and do things as environmentally friendly as possible.

“Introducing this new service means we can offer our customers a full circle service from purchase right to when their uniforms reach end of life. It’s a great approach to tackling this issue, and one we have worked incredibly hard on and hope to be able to expand in the future.

“We all need to do our bit for the environment, particularly those in the clothing industry, to reduce the amount of landfill waste so it’s a really positive step and one we are taking very seriously.”

Shredding uniforms can also help with security, explained Grahame Gardner, as work uniforms often display sensitive company information such as an employee’s name, company logo or contact details.

“By eliminating any potential security risks whilst also positively impacting on the environment, this new initiative is something we want to actively encourage our customers to take part in moving forward,” added Sarah.

Grahame Gardner can offer various solutions to suit requirements depending on the volume and frequency of uniforms being recycled. These include direct return to a customer warehouse, ad-hoc collections and regular monthly collections for trade account customers.

For organisations that have old uniforms purchased from Grahame Gardner which would like to make use of the recycling service, contact recycling@grahamegardner.co.uk or call 0116 255 6326.

www.grahamegardner.co.uk