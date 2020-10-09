Workwear provider Grahame Gardner has created a new charitable ‘Healthcare Heroes’ drawstring bag to help raise money for Leicester Hospitals Charity.

Exclusively designed by the Leicester-based company, the 100% cotton bags come in grey or navy with a printed design on the front, and are available from its website.

“The bags are intended to help keyworkers minimise infection control when they finish their shift, so they can quickly, easily and safely put in their dirty uniform at the end of the day to take home and wash, along with the bag,” explained Grahame Gardner.

All profits from the ‘Healthcare Heroes’ bags will be donated to the Leicester Children’s Hospital Appeal to help fund the first dedicated single sited children’s hospital in Leicester.