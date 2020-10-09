Workwear provider Grahame Gardner has created a new charitable ‘Healthcare Heroes’ drawstring bag to help raise money for Leicester Hospitals Charity.
Exclusively designed by the Leicester-based company, the 100% cotton bags come in grey or navy with a printed design on the front, and are available from its website.
“The bags are intended to help keyworkers minimise infection control when they finish their shift, so they can quickly, easily and safely put in their dirty uniform at the end of the day to take home and wash, along with the bag,” explained Grahame Gardner.
All profits from the ‘Healthcare Heroes’ bags will be donated to the Leicester Children’s Hospital Appeal to help fund the first dedicated single sited children’s hospital in Leicester.
Simon Ward, group sales director at Grahame Gardner, commented: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, our team has been doing all they can to ensure a consistent and high-volume flow of medical workwear to the frontline, and this has given us the opportunity to really see at first hand the incredible work of NHS professionals up and down the country.
“We continue to be amazed by the work they to do to help keep us safe.
“We felt really strongly that we wanted to do something to show our gratitude, so have created our new ‘Healthcare Heroes’ drawstring bag that’s not only useful for any healthcare worker to have, but will also help fundraise for the wonderful Leicester Hospitals Charity, which is doing incredible work particularly at the moment with regard to enhancing children’s services within the city and across the East Midlands.
“We are really keen to spread the word about the bag and encourage as many people as possible to buy them from our website, perhaps as gifts for their loved ones who work in the healthcare sector, so we can raise as much money as possible for the health service here in our hometown.”
Head of fundraising at Leicester Hospitals Charity, Gareth Aston, added: “We are hugely grateful to Grahame Gardner for rallying around the hospitals at this time and for their support of our Appeal to help create the first dedicated single sited children’s hospital in Leicester.”
