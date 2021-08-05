Leading healthcare workwear provider Grahame Gardner has formed a partnership with Portuguese footwear brand Wock to supply its products exclusively in the UK.

The Leicester-based company will offer its customers a range of machine-washable, comfortable shoes from Wock which designs innovative footwear for professionals in the medical and healthcare industries.

The first of the three footwear styles is the Clog with Walksoft insole which is a breathable unisex clog that combines hygiene with safety, comfort and quality. It is ideal for people who are on their feet all day, particularly in the healthcare, veterinary and dental industries.

The Clog features a specially designed sole that reduces the risk of slipping plus Wock technology that helps to reduce the occurrence of micro-lesions in tendons, bones and joints and the feeling of tired legs.

The unisex Waylite clog features moisture absorption and is a breath of fresh air for feet with high flexibility for long days at work. They include an anti-slip sole, a shock-absorption design and upper liquid protection which avoids the entrance of liquids inside the shoe.

The third style is the feather-light Breelite trainer which is suitable for both the demands of work and leisure. Flexible and breathable, these are anti-slip trainers which regulate the temperature and humidity of the foot and offer shock absorption to reduce the feeling of achy feet and legs.

Both the Clog and the Waylite are available now while the Breelite is due in very soon

Francisco Teixeira, marketing manager at Wock, said: “Wock is a brand that is pioneering brilliant technology for essential workers who are on their feet all day with their carefully considered machine-washable designs that feature protection and breathability.

“We’re always looking to work with organisations that share our ethos and values so are thrilled to be introducing this fantastic new range to our customers from a brilliant supplier that cares as much about quality and comfort in the workplace as much as we do.”

The collection starts at £26.53 excluding VAT and various colour options are available across the styles.

Launched in 2008, Wock is part of Portuguese footwear group Procalçado, set up by José Pinto, with more than 40 years’ experience in the footwear industry.

