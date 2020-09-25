The Graphics and Print Media Alliance (GPMA) has sent a joint statement to the UK government calling for a means-tested disaster relief grant fund for the UK print industry as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The GPMA, a body of trade associations supporting commercial print, addressed the statement to the chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Alok Sharma.

Back unanimously by all 15 members of the GPMA, the statement warns the UK government that more than 3,000 businesses will go into insolvency by Christmas if the print sector does not receive a specific support package, with a further 3,000 under threat in the next six months.

Chairman of the IPIA, Graeme Smith, CEO of the BPIF, Charles Jarrold, CEO of PICON, Bettine Pellant and Brendan Perring, chairman of the BAPC, said in a joint statement: “The UK graphics and print media industry is facing its greatest challenge.

“In particular, the commercial and retail print sectors are facing a breakdown of supply chain integrity and the loss of thousands of businesses if they do not receive targeted assistance.

“We are supportive of, and grateful for, all the work HM Treasury and BEIS have done over the last six months to protect livelihoods and jobs in our industry. Our focus now is to secure a means-tested disaster relief fund for the sector, so all that good work is not undone.

“We are working closely with BEIS to provide its print industry support team with the data and analysis needed to assist policy development and we are hopeful that this support will be forthcoming.”

Read the joint statement in full at imagesmag.uk/GPMA-Joint-Statement

www.gpma.org.uk