help your customers bag themselves a statement piece with our decorator-friendly selection of the latest carrying-related solutions
BTC Activewear: Quadra’s Heritage Washed Canvas Holdall
This vintage-style holdall is available in black and olive green, plus a newly added shade of desert sand. Offering a 19-litre capacity, the bag is finished with genuine leather accents, antique brass fittings and cotton webbing carry handles. Other features include a long main compartment zip and an internal valuables pocket
PenCarrie: Brand Lab’s Jute and Canvas Shopper
This 26-litre shopper bag is made from a heavyweight, cotton canvas fabric on the front and back, with contrast jute sides and carry handles. It’s available in six contrast colourways: natural, fuchsia, black, forest green, navy and red
Mantis World’s Denim Tote Bag
Suitable for both print and embroidery, this tote bag is made using 100% organic cotton. It features a gusset base with folded corner detailing and long, reinforced carry handles. The Denim Shopper, which comes with an internal pocket, is also available
Snickers Workwear’s Waterproof Bag
This lightweight duffel bag is made from a 100% waterproof, ripstop polyamide fabric with welded waterproof seams. It has a 30-litre capacity with a roll-top, plus wide shoulder straps, an ID-card pocket, and a waterproof outer zip pocket
