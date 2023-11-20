Whether you’re a printer or an embroiderer, help your customers bag themselves a statement piece with our decorator-friendly selection of the latest carrying-related solutions

Quadra’s Heritage Washed Canvas Holdall

This vintage-style holdall is available in black and olive green, plus a newly added shade of desert sand. Offering a 19-litre capacity, the bag is finished with genuine leather accents, antique brass fittings and cotton webbing carry handles. Other features include a long main compartment zip and an internal valuables pocket

Regatta Professional’s Ridgetrek 35L Backpack

This backpack comes with a sliding chest harness, plus an air mesh back construction to allow for ventilated airflow. Other features include an internal hydration storage pocket and easy-access drinking tube, as well as multiple compartments and pockets

Brand Lab’s Jute and Canvas Shopper

This 26-litre shopper bag is made from a heavyweight, cotton canvas fabric on the front and back, with contrast jute sides and carry handles. It’s available in six contrast colourways: natural, fuchsia, black, forest green, navy and red

Neutral’s Twill Gym Bag

This new 210gsm, twill weave bag is made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton. Available in seven colours, it comes with a large main compartment and adjustable drawstrings for easy carrying options, as well as a Fairtrade flag label on the side

Mantis World’s Denim Tote Bag

Suitable for both print and embroidery, this tote bag is made using 100% organic cotton. It features a gusset base with folded corner detailing and long, reinforced carry handles. The Denim Shopper, which comes with an internal pocket, is also available

BagBase’s Boutique Travel Jewellery Case

This slim-line jewellery case contains two zipped pockets, plus designated organisers for necklaces, earrings and rings. It has a compact design with a soft-touch velvet lining for protecting valuables whilst on the move

Snickers Workwear’s Waterproof Bag

This lightweight duffel bag is made from a 100% waterproof, ripstop polyamide fabric with welded waterproof seams. It has a 30-litre capacity with a roll-top, plus wide shoulder straps, an ID-card pocket, and a waterproof outer zip pocket

Chadwick Textiles’ Stealth Backpack

Available in black and navy, this new backpack is made from a textured polyester fabric combined with rubberised PVC. It has three large compartments plus a smaller front compartment, as well as adjustable straps and extra padding at the back

