The new Expert Kiwi Pro Stretch 3-in-1 Jacket from Craghoppers is made from a Bluesign-approved, AquaDry waterproof stretch fabric with EcoShield, a PFC-free, DWR plant-based finish. Its softshell inner is also made with EcoShield, with 550g of recycled material used to produce each jacket. It features a hood with adjusters, six pockets and an inner drawcord hem for protection in the rain.