With autumn well underway, it’s time to get wrapped up in our selection of the latest brandable jackets, gilets and fleeces, which promise to offer your customers the all-round weather protection they’ll need over the coming months
From Regatta Professional’s X-Pro range, the X-Pro Evader III jacket is made from a waterproof and breathable Isotex 10,000 fabric for all-weather protection. The stylish padded jacket comes with Thermoguard insulation and a Thermoreflect lining, plus it features RFID technology on the chest pockets, which helps prevent digital theft when you’re on the go.
New from Premier Workwear’s Artisan Collection, the Men’s and Women’s Artisan Fleece Gilets are a great addition to any hospitality uniform. Both styles come in four colours, and feature contrast trim, panel and pocket detailing. The sleeveless gilets have a two-way zipper, which can be unfastened from the bottom up to access a pocket apron underneath.
The Reversible Soft Padded Safety Gilet from Safe-Guard by Result offers a lightweight, high-visibility gilet that’s reversible for dual use. It features a soft-bound hem and armholes for comfort, as well as a water-repellent durable finish. The gilet’s reflective print body bands and the high visibility colourways carry a class 2 certification: EN ISO 20471:2013 + A1 Class 2; the orange colourway also has RIS-3279-TOM Railway Specification.
Front Row & Co’s 1⁄2 Zip Pullover Jacket has an inner access zip, making it ideal for rebranding using embroidery, vinyl or screen print. Available in navy and black, the mesh-lined jacket is made from a 100% polyester, T400 water-resistant poplin fabric with zip fastenings down the front and side seam. It also features a large kangaroo pocket, hidden inner pocket, lined hood with contrast drawcord, chest panel and part-elasticated cuffs.
New from Tee Jays, the Lite Jackets Recycled collection includes the Lite Hooded Jacket, Lite Jacket and Lite Bodywarmer. Each style is made from a matte textured, 1×1 ripstop recycled polyester fabric and insulated with DuPont padding, and is suitable for embroidery. The jackets’ Scandinavian design offers a modern silhouette, plus two large front pockets, an inner pocket and invisible elastic cuffs.
From Gildan’s Hammer collection, the three-layer Unisex and Ladies’ Softshell Jackets are made from a 300gsm fabric blend of 98% polyester/2% elastane. The windproof and waterproof jackets come with a breathable, microfleece inner layer and a stylish drop tail hem. The Hammer Unisex and Ladies’ Micro-Fleece Jackets are also available, which feature two front hand pockets and a reverse coil front zip.
The AllroundWork High-Vis Light Padded Jacket Class 2 from Snickers Workwear is great for craftspeople who need to stay warm and visible in chilly conditions. Available in XS-3XL, the high-visibility work jacket has dirt areas with Cordura reinforcement on the front and sleeves, plus a zip chest pocket with an ID badge holder and stretch side panels for enhanced freedom of movement.
The new Expert Kiwi Pro Stretch 3-in-1 Jacket from Craghoppers is made from a Bluesign-approved, AquaDry waterproof stretch fabric with EcoShield, a PFC-free, DWR plant-based finish. Its softshell inner is also made with EcoShield, with 550g of recycled material used to produce each jacket. It features a hood with adjusters, six pockets and an inner drawcord hem for protection in the rain.
Neutral’s Unisex Jacket is made from Fairtrade and 100% organic, ringspun, combed cotton. Available in seven colours, the 300gsm jacket features YKK zips and a ribbed waistband and cuffs. Also from the brand, the High Neck Jacket comes with a double-lined neck and zip end covers in four colours.