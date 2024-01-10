Gor Factory has entered into a “strategic partnership for printed clothing” with promotional products supplier PF Concept.

According to the companies, Gor Factory, which is the manufacturer of the Roly apparel brand, will provide the PF Concept warehouses with “deep inventory” for a wide selection of T-shirts, polos, hoodies, bodywarmers and jackets.

“Roly’s unmatched sourcing capabilities and purchasing power will ensure that this collection is positioned at the best prices in the market.”

PF Concept, which acquired the UK print-on-demand company T Shirt & Sons in 2021 and is headquartered in The Netherlands, with a warehouse and printing facility in Poland, is promising customers a print turnaround from one-day after order confirmation.

Long-term objectives

“Our company and our family are very pleased with the project that PF Concept is launching by adding our textile brand to its portfolio,” said Raquel Rubio, delegate advisor and international sellings director at Gor Factory.

“It is an honour that within the different options at European level, they have opted for our company and, we are, without a doubt, proud that our product range, logistics capabilities, and our vocation for customer service have set us apart to become PF Concept partner of choice. It is a firm project, with long-term objectives, where the winner will be the customer, within a triangulation of Spain –Holland – Poland, which will provide the market with the best response in printed garments.”

Pieter Boonekamp, general manager for PF Concept, added: “We are proud to partner with Gor Factory. Combining Roly and our Elevate brand, next to our wide range of Product Media items, makes us the true one-stop shop for our distributors. Our sales force, remembering the deep DNA of US Basic in PF Concept, can’t wait to present the largest collection of printed clothing in this industry. The cultural fit between the PF Concept teams and Roly’s founding family is so strong that our conversations went fast, and this ambitious project unfolded smoothly, presenting many opportunities for future developments.”

Gor Factory will continue to supply the market directly for blank clothing.

www.pfconcept.com

www.gorfactory.com