GoCustom Clothing, a supplier of personalised garments, has introduced an enhanced version of its platform providing print on demand for e-commerce stores, including new integration with TikTok.

It enables retailers and brands of all sizes to use a streamlined process to sell their products through their e-commerce stores linked directly with the GoCustom drop-shipping order fulfilment system.

The GoCustom Clothing web-to-print process integrates with leading e-commerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce and Etsy, with more in the pipeline.

One of the enhancements to the platform is integration with social media channel TikTok that allows influencers and brands to sell their designs directly from within the app.

As the order fulfilment is done by GoCustom Clothing, retailers and brands can spend their time marketing and selling rather than ordering stock and managing daily shipping of customers’ orders.

Angus Mitchell, managing director of GoCustom Clothing, said: “As consumers look more and more for sustainable ways to purchase their clothing, print-on-demand offers retailers a cost-effective solution to produce eco-friendly products at the point of order rather than holding expensive and often discarded stock.

“E-commerce has seen massive growth over the last two years and it’s important for us that we keep ahead of the trends, hence our investment in this enhanced platform and the exciting new drop-ship integration for the TikTok generation.”

In 2021, products on TikTok were viewed 4.6 billion times, with that number expected to be more than double in 2022. The GoCustom app connects with the retailer’s TikTok Shop account, enabling the retailer to sell products directly to consumers without them ever leaving the popular video app.

dropship.gocustomclothing.com