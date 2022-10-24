GoCustom Clothing has acquired the Imprinted brand and its assets to help it meet increasing calls for print on demand.

Imprinted, previously owned by 5 Digital and based out of Bolton in Greater Manchester, is being consolidated into the GoCustom Clothing dropshipping print-on-demand business with immediate effect.

With a large factory in Ludlow in Shropshire, GoCustom Clothing offers a range of garment customisation techniques including embroidery, screen print, direct-to-garment (DTG) printing and vinyl transfer.

Angus Mitchell, managing director of GoCustom Clothing, said: “We have seen significant growth of print-on-demand clients for several months. Bringing Imprinted under the GoCustom brand allows us to scale up our operation to meet the increasing demand.

“Combining our existing solution with the products and services from Imprinted will enhance the offer available to new and existing clients.”

GoCustom Clothing is part of the Kingfisher Leisurewear group, formed in 1996, and is still owned and run by the same family. Its customers include businesses, charities, sports teams, groups, societies, schools and individuals.

It provides a complete web-to-print dropshipping fulfilment service for customised garments, using a platform that connects directly to a retailer’s online store. When a client’s customer places an order, it is printed and shipped directly from GoCustom’s printing facility.

www.gocustomclothing.com