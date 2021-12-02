Sustainability is a hot topic in the garment decoration industry at present, so ‘Cop’ a load of these must-have apparel options in eco-focused fabrics

Henbury’s Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt offers natural moisture-wicking properties to keep the wearer fresh all day. Made from 100% recycled polyester derived from recycled plastic bottles, the regular-fit polo has a stand-up collar.

The Organic Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis has a smooth, 100% organic cotton face for great printability. Made from 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester, the hoodie comes with a soft brushed inner.

New from Regatta Professional, the Eco Ablaze Jacket is made from recycled plastic bottles, using an average of 18 bottles per jacket. Waterproof and breathable, it has a stretchy, three-layered construction for durability, and is ready for decoration with screen, transfer and vinyl print.

The Corcovado Organic Hoody from Écologie by AWDis has a brushed inner with a peached face for a soft hand-feel. Made from 100% organic cotton, the contemporary-style hoodie features angled cuffs, no drawcords and a narrow rip at the hem.

New for 2022 from Result Recycled, the Recycled Action Overall with Zip Front is made from a 270gsm, 100% recycled polyester twill fabric. Breathable and windproof, it features numerous pockets and a two-way YKK front zip with an outer storm flap and stud-fastening collar, plus full-back elastication for comfort.

Neutral’s Ladies Classic Polo is made from Gots-certified, 100% organic cotton. The 235gsm, piqué knitted polo shirt is slightly fitted with small side-slit detailing, pressed waste cotton buttons on the front placket, and a flat-knitted collar and sleeve cuffs. It’s certified by Oeko-Tex, EU Ecolabel, Fairtrade and SA8000.

From Russell Europe’s Pure Organic collection, the new Organic Hooded Sweat High Collar is made from 100% Gots-certified organic cotton. The unisex hoodie comes label-free, with a three-piece hood for improved print placement. The new Pure Organic Reversible Sweat is also available.

New from Beechfield, the Recycled Mini Fisherman Beanie is made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester. The pull-on beanie has a double turn-up cuff with a close fit. Other new styles include the Organic Cotton Original Cuffed Beanie and the Organic Cotton Waffle Beanie.

