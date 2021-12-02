Sustainability is a hot topic in the garment decoration industry at present, so ‘Cop’ a load of these must-have apparel options in eco-focused fabrics
Henbury’s Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt offers natural moisture-wicking properties to keep the wearer fresh all day. Made from 100% recycled polyester derived from recycled plastic bottles, the regular-fit polo has a stand-up collar.
New from Regatta Professional, the Eco Ablaze Jacket is made from recycled plastic bottles, using an average of 18 bottles per jacket. Waterproof and breathable, it has a stretchy, three-layered construction for durability, and is ready for decoration with screen, transfer and vinyl print.
New for 2022 from Result Recycled, the Recycled Action Overall with Zip Front is made from a 270gsm, 100% recycled polyester twill fabric. Breathable and windproof, it features numerous pockets and a two-way YKK front zip with an outer storm flap and stud-fastening collar, plus full-back elastication for comfort.
Neutral’s Ladies Classic Polo is made from Gots-certified, 100% organic cotton. The 235gsm, piqué knitted polo shirt is slightly fitted with small side-slit detailing, pressed waste cotton buttons on the front placket, and a flat-knitted collar and sleeve cuffs. It’s certified by Oeko-Tex, EU Ecolabel, Fairtrade and SA8000.
From Russell Europe’s Pure Organic collection, the new Organic Hooded Sweat High Collar is made from 100% Gots-certified organic cotton. The unisex hoodie comes label-free, with a three-piece hood for improved print placement. The new Pure Organic Reversible Sweat is also available.