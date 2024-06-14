He spotted the potential of garment decoration after buying uniforms for his staff and, with vinyl printer/cutters and two single-head embroidery machines, he and his team began providing workwear and fun T-shirts, such as stag and hen party tops. “I didn’t know anything about garment decoration, so I brought in people who did and learned the trade,” Brian adds.

The value of a showroom

No longer involved in The Roadhouse, Brian grew the business to such a point where it needed new, larger premises. The old KwikSave proved perfect for creating print and embroidery rooms and a display area around a central open-plan office. The high-street building also came with a 30-space car park, making it a destination for people who want more than just ordering online.

Printigo’s head of customer service, Mitra Nami, who has been with the business from the start, says that having a showroom has been vital.

“People love to touch and feel what they are buying. Customers still like to talk to a real person who’ll guide them through the whole process from beginning to end, rather than buying online all the time. Often people will come in with an idea and don’t realise that what our guys can print is far beyond what they could imagine.”

