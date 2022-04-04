According to Hybrid, the textile printing is currently enjoying significant growth for several reasons: “The personalisation market is booming – with the web-to-digital print sector performing very strongly during the height of the pandemic, as distanced families and friends gift customised presents, furnishings and prints. Equally, the demand for bespoke fashion and décor continues to flourish, as consumers enjoy the opportunity to style important areas of their lives.

“Furthermore, the retail and leisure sectors all benefit from utilising textile graphics, with lightboxes, window displays and other fabric installations decorating the high street and hospitality environments as consumers return. The advantages of digital print enable customised, localised and completely bespoke designs to be created, with varying length print runs delivered swiftly, at high quality and onto an array of fabric types.”