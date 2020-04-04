Resolve Business Management (RBM) has announced that Global PrintExpo will open as a fully virtual exhibition and conference facility for the print industry.

Launching in June 2020, the virtual exhibition will work in the same way as a live exhibition, although visitors will be able to access it any at time of the day.

Global PrintExpo will be located in hall two on the V-Ex Virtual Exhibition platform, and will feature an intuitive search interface and interactive floor plan for easy navigation, explains RBM.

“Visitors will register, and be able to navigate through the hall and visit stands, complete with 3D products, HD videos and literature downloads, generating real time sales enquiries.

“Exhibitors will be able to update the products on their stands with a range of interactive content that visitors can explore and download. Exhibitors can also change the content, such as videos and brochures, as regularly as required.”

Global PrintExpo will also be running a monthly conference programme where exhibitors can run seminars and demonstrations, and will work with various print associations around the world to produce country driven content.

Show director Wayne Beckett of RBM, said: “We believe this is clearly the right time to launch a virtual print show, not just because of the present restrictions in attending physical trade shows which will be in place for some time, but also because of the sustainability advantages and easier accessibility for visitors.

“We know that a lot of companies are geared up for new product launches later this year and with no current trade shows, this will have a massive impact on their businesses.

“Global PrintExpo is designed to give suppliers a regular stream of enquiries throughout the year and their stand URL’s can also be used for advertising and marketing opportunities outside of the exhibition.”

www.globalprintexpo.online