Staff and former students in the fashion department at Glasgow Kelvin College have offered their support to NHS Scotland’s ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ campaign.
The initiative, set up by Fabric Bazaar and Mirka Bridal Couture, has called on skilled volunteer machinists to manufacture the essential workwear needed for frontline and supporting staff in the NHS.
Glasgow Kelvin College answered the campaign’s call for donations of fabrics and consumables, as well as for patterns and templates to be sent to the machinists to ensure that the finished ‘scrubs’ conform to the necessary standards.
Sandra Thomson, fashion design lecturer at the College, said: “We are all keen to try and help in some way and this campaign, For The Love Of Scrubs, is an ideal opportunity for us to put our expertise in textiles and our classroom resources into action.
“The supplies are exactly what are needed for the machinists to produce quality workwear for the NHS. In addition, colleagues and I are working hard to create, cut and deliver the patterns in a range of sizes by post and online.
“Demand has been amazing, and we’ve been shipping patterns out on a daily basis.”
Staff have been working hard to create, cut and deliver the scrubs patterns
The College donated its fabric supplies to Holly Baxter-Weir at Fabric Bazaar.
“It was a very emotional visit to drop off supplies with Holly – she’s under so much stress, and was overwhelmed by the College donation.
“We really do feel that we are ‘all in this together’, and are happy to make any contribution we can in the effort to combat this virus.”