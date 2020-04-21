Staff and former students in the fashion department at Glasgow Kelvin College have offered their support to NHS Scotland’s ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ campaign.

The initiative, set up by Fabric Bazaar and Mirka Bridal Couture, has called on skilled volunteer machinists to manufacture the essential workwear needed for frontline and supporting staff in the NHS.

Glasgow Kelvin College answered the campaign’s call for donations of fabrics and consumables, as well as for patterns and templates to be sent to the machinists to ensure that the finished ‘scrubs’ conform to the necessary standards.