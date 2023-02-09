It continues: “The Wise is controlled using software created in-house by KTK’s own team of engineers, with every program a printer may need during any printing job.

Although every print head has an independent and simple control panel built in, the printing technician can control the whole machine and each of the peripherals from the central console, making the KTK Wise very fast to set up”.

In addition, “the simple mechanism created for the machine to achieve its cleaning position has been designed taking into consideration that cleaning a screen must always be an easy task to perform”.

The KTK Wise offers a 200x200mm printing area, with an individual control panel on each print head to control the print and flood speed, as well as the height, angle of the squeegees and the stroke length.

Other features include an LCD touchscreen main control panel and screen registration system with a vernier scale, plus a print head lifting system for easy frame cleaning.

It also features machine rotation with an AC motor, plus squeegee movement with an independent DC motor, and a U-shaped screen clamping system (or other if requested). An additional laser arm and a skip function are also included.

www.gkmktg.com