Jordan Crumpton, owner of The Uniform Room, said: “With the current situation of Covid-19, we wanted to show our support and give something back to the NHS.

“We are doing this by donating all profits to the NHS Charities Together Foundation, who are NHS Charities supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.”

The company has made around 40 T-shirts and 115 hoodies so far, using its Mimaki CJV150-75 print/cut machine. Available for both adults and children, The Uniform Room printed on four garments from Uneek Clothing: the Classic T-Shirt (UC301), Children’s T-Shirt (UC306), Deluxe Hooded Sweatshirt (UC509) and the Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt (UC503).

“We have had an excellent response so far from both people who work for the NHS and others who wish to show their support for the NHS,” added Jordan.

“Since launching these on the 31st March, we have had a lot of people comment and share via our social media platforms and purchase them via our website.

“It is great how people are coming together to show their support for the great work the NHS are doing.”

www.theuniformroom.co.uk