Smart or casual, for leisure, sports or work – there’s legwear to suit every requirement. We stride through the options, from sports shorts to cargo pants

Snickers Workwear: AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts Holster Pockets

These female-fit shorts in two-way stretch polyester, with four-way stretch panels at the back and crotch, feature classic holster pockets, Cordura-reinforced pockets, a tool holder, key holder loops, cargo pocket with ID badge holder and leg pocket with knife fastener.

James & Nicholson: Workwear Stretch Jeans

Made in hard-wearing denim fabric from organic cotton and recycled polyester with elastane, the straight-cut jeans have Cordura-reinforced kneepad pockets and tear-resistant triple seams, and feature various pockets for tools, pencils or a mobile.

Kustom Kit: Slim Fit Sweat Pants

With an on-trend waist tie and cuffed ankles, these sweat pants are ideal for warmer workouts. The fashion-styled Slim Fit Sweat Shorts are also available with a waist tie and pockets on the sides and back.

SF Clothing: Women’s Leggings

Available in black and made from 190gsm, 96% cotton/4% elastane single-jersey fabric with a stretch finish, the leggings are finished with a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

Henbury: 65/35 Poly/Cotton Flat Front Chinos

These straight-cut chinos have a flat front and side pockets. The men’s style has a coin pocket and twin-button back pockets; the women’s has a single-button back pocket for a cleaner finish in the small size. Both come in various leg lengths.

Just Hoods by AWDis: Tapered Track Pants

Made from 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester cotton-faced fabric (280gsm), the track pants come with a tear-away label for easy rebranding, elasticated waistband with an outer drawcord, front pocket, tapered leg and ribbed ankle cuffs.

Regatta Professional: Prolite Stretch Softshell Trousers

Made from a woven stretch fabric with wind-resistant membrane and a water-repellent finish, these softshell trousers also feature ripstop panelling and a part-elasticated waist. Designed for performance and comfort, the eco make-up of the trousers ensure they are both practical and a more environmentally friendly option.

Workguard by Result: Super Stretch Slim Chinos

Made from windproof, stretch fabric with a peach finish, these chinos feature a cargo multi-use front pocket with tear-release closure, YKK zip with button fastening, critical stress point bartacking, twin-needle seams, western-style side pockets and expandable waistband.

