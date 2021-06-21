Snickers Workwear: AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts Holster Pockets
These female-fit shorts in two-way stretch polyester, with four-way stretch panels at the back and crotch, feature classic holster pockets, Cordura-reinforced pockets, a tool holder, key holder loops, cargo pocket with ID badge holder and leg pocket with knife fastener.
Kustom Kit: Slim Fit Sweat Pants
With an on-trend waist tie and cuffed ankles, these sweat pants are ideal for warmer workouts. The fashion-styled Slim Fit Sweat Shorts are also available with a waist tie and pockets on the sides and back.
Henbury: 65/35 Poly/Cotton Flat Front Chinos
These straight-cut chinos have a flat front and side pockets. The men’s style has a coin pocket and twin-button back pockets; the women’s has a single-button back pocket for a cleaner finish in the small size. Both come in various leg lengths.
Regatta Professional: Prolite Stretch Softshell Trousers
Made from a woven stretch fabric with wind-resistant membrane and a water-repellent finish, these softshell trousers also feature ripstop panelling and a part-elasticated waist. Designed for performance and comfort, the eco make-up of the trousers ensure they are both practical and a more environmentally friendly option.
Workguard by Result: Super Stretch Slim Chinos
Made from windproof, stretch fabric with a peach finish, these chinos feature a cargo multi-use front pocket with tear-release closure, YKK zip with button fastening, critical stress point bartacking, twin-needle seams, western-style side pockets and expandable waistband.