Print and embroidery company Giraffe Graphics has announced its relocation to a new premises in Chesterfield.

Having previously been located at the town’s Sheepbridge Industrial Estate, the company is now operating from its new headquarters at Unit 4 Dunston Place.

Giraffe Graphics has been operating for five years, and co-owner/directors Rebecca and Chris Blackwell made the difficult decision to close their doors during the beginning of the UK lockdown earlier this year.

However, the company had had plans for a new premises in the pipeline, as Rebecca explained: ‘We were beginning to reach the limits of what we could achieve as a business within our previous office space, and were eager to expand.

“Naturally at the beginning of March, these aspirations seemed to become a little far-fetched! But thankfully, we have a great bunch of loyal, returning customers and friends who appreciate our services and keep coming back.

“We spent time refining our website, and tried to ensure that despite the difficult circumstances, our clients could still reach us.

“We’re so grateful to those who have supported us through the years, and we’re excited to see how Giraffe continues to grow in our new HQ.”

www.giraffe-graphics.co.uk