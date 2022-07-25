Gilt Edged Promotions, the Northampton-based specialist in garment decoration and promotional merchandise, is ready for further growth after moving to new premises.

The Northampton-based company has relocated from its one-storey office and factory space in Kings Park Road in Moulton Park to a two-storey site within the same business park.

It has bought the new premises in Deer Park Road, which stretches over two floors, and refurbished it to “make operations more streamlined and efficient”.

Managing director Natalie Eichmann said: “We have been looking to move for some time, but finding the right space and location was of particular importance.

“When this gem on Moulton Park popped up, it was the perfect fit. Our new office and upgraded facilities have enhanced our operational efficiencies and will help us to continue to grow and evolve.

“With the renovation we have been able to incorporate some environmentally friendly measures, which we continue to build on.

“We’ve been delighted by the overwhelming response from our customers and suppliers with well wishes and support, and we look forward to welcoming them all over the coming months.”

Established in 1986, the company started out solely as a diary company but now offers an expanded range including garment decorating, from embroidery to screen printing and heat transfer, plus its own range of diaries, notebooks and calendars.

