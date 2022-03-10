Gilt Edged Promotions, a specialist in garment decoration and promotional merchandise, is looking ahead with confidence after celebrating 35 years in business.

Along with the rest of the industry, the Northampton-based company faced “many challenges” over the past two years because of Covid and Brexit but it has adapted and is thriving.

Established in 1986, the company has grown from humble beginnings in a home garage to where it is today – in a 37,500 sqft office and factory space in Moulton Park, Northampton.

From starting out solely as a diary company, it now offers an expanded range including garment decorating, from embroidery to screen printing and heat transfer, plus its own range of diaries, notebooks and calendars.

Sales director Natalie Eichmann said: “The last two years have brought many challenges. From lockdowns and working from home to Brexit, we’re proud of how our team have faced issues head on and supported the business.

“Our industry hasn’t had it easy, with material shortages and delivery delays having a huge impact. We’ve adapted to overcome these challenges and pride ourselves on what we have achieved. A big thank you to all our team members for their hard work now and throughout the last 35 years.”

The business celebrated its anniversary with a lunch party for all staff with pizza, snacks and a special cake featuring its logo, bringing the whole team back together for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.