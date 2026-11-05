Gildan Activewear slashed its full-year forecast on Thursday 5 November after a third quarter in which weaker-than-expected demand weighed on its wholesale business.

Wholesale sales fell nearly 7% from a year earlier to $735 million. The company blamed difficult economic conditions and a comparison with last year, when customers bought ahead of announced price increases.

Executives at the company, which completed the Sale of HanesBrands Australia to BBFIT Investments Pte last month, said the recovery in demand they had expected simply did not arrive. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation in household essentials, they said, are leaving consumers with less to spend on apparel. Gildan also admitted that amid market softness, its share gains in wholesale were smaller than it had anticipated. Lower-than-expected fleece shipments added to the shortfall.

There were bright spots, with brands including Comfort Colors, American Apparel and Champion continuing to perform well.

“Our results this quarter did not meet our expectations,” chief executive Glenn Chamandy said, adding that his confidence in the business’s long-term strength had not changed.

Overall, quarterly sales came in below the company’s own guidance. Profits were helped by roughly $177 million in tariff refunds and by savings from the HanesBrands integration, which remains on track.

Gildan now expects full-year revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion, down from earlier guidance of at least $6 billion. Wholesale accounts for the largest share of the cut, with about $285 million of the reduction tied to softer demand and cautious customer restocking.

The company also withdrew its 2026-2028 financial targets, promising fresh long-term goals at an investor day in spring 2027.

Gildan’s full results for the third quarter are available here.