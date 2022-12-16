Clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear and print technology specialist Ricoh have made it into a roll call of the world’s most sustainable businesses.

Gildan, based in Canada, has been included in the latest Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 10th year in a row – the only apparel manufacturing company in the North America list.

Tokyo-based Ricoh, which manufactures print equipment and print heads for the garment decorating sector, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the world for the third year running as well as the Asia/Pacific Index for the fifth consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index, compiled by Dow Jones & Company and sustainability investment research firm S&P Global, is an index of companies’ corporate sustainability in terms of economic, environmental and social development. Around 3,500 companies were reviewed worldwide and only 332 made it to the World Index this year.

Both companies also announced that they have been included in the 2022 Climate Change Leadership Band “A List” compiled by CDP, a non-profit organisation that runs a global disclosure system for environmental impact. CDP evaluated over 10,000 companies worldwide this year, choosing only 283 companies for its climate-change “A List”.

In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Gildan achieved an industry-best score within the textiles, apparel and luxury goods sector in the areas of corporate governance, environmental reporting, social reporting and product stewardship.

Its score in CDP’s climate-change list was based on its 2021 ESG performance data which included enhanced disclosures on climate risk management and board oversight on climate-related matters, the launch of its next-generation ESG strategy and the introduction of science-based targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Gildan, said: “Gildan’s continued inclusion in DJSI and CDP’s Leadership Band underscores and reinforces our strong commitment to operating sustainably, ethically, and transparently.

“For more than two decades, we have been raising the bar when it comes to our ESG initiatives, recognising the importance of ESG as an integral part of our business strategy and an important element to our success.

“This mindset, combined with our vertically integrated business model and our strong, talented workforce, have allowed us to position Gildan as a leading company for ESG practices.

“Having recently embarked on our ‘Next Generation’ ESG strategy, we plan to continue to expand our positive ESG impacts even further.”

Out of the 36 companies in the computers and peripherals and office electronics sector in the DJSI World Index, Ricoh achieved the top score in materiality, business ethics, environmental reporting, environmental policy and management systems, social reporting, talent attraction and retention, and corporate citizenship and social contribution.

Ricoh’s place on DJSI and CDP’s “A list” has come after it placed the “realisation of a zero-carbon society” as one of its ambitions, setting ESG targets for renewable energy use and greenhouse gas reduction, among other actions.

Click here for the full Dow Jones Sustainability Index lists.

www.gildancorp.com

www.ricoh.com