Gildan Activewear has refreshed its line-up of board directors to help new CEO Vince Tyra steer the business into its “next phase of growth”.

After “extensive shareholder engagement”, it has announced the appointment of five new directors for its board, including new non-executive chair, Tim Hodgson. He was previously CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada and a former special adviser to Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of Canada.

The other independent directors are: Lewis L (Lee) Bird III, former chairman and CEO of home décor retailer At Home Group Inc; Jane Craighead, former senior vice president global human resources at Scotiabank; Lynn Loewen, former president of Minogue Medical Inc; and Les Viner, former managing partner of business law firm Torys LLP.

All five are set to take on their roles from 1 May but they have already been recent observers to the board to ensure a smooth transition.

Tim said: “I look forward to working with this highly qualified board and management team to realise the full benefits of Vince’s ambitious yet realistic plan to drive growth by enhancing the Gildan Sustainable Growth strategy.

“The refreshed board and I fully believe in Vince and his talented team as well as Gildan’s leading market position and growth prospects. Rest assured, I and every member of the board and management team will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Gildan shareholders to ensure value is being maximised.”

gildancorp.com