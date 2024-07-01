Garment manufacturer Gildan Activewear has been recognised for its efforts to promote corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Based in Montreal, it has been named one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by media and research company Corporate Knights for the third year in a row.

Each corporation is evaluated on up to 25 key performance indicators such as carbon emissions and aspirations for greater social equity. Ranking 43rd, Gildan is the only company in its textiles and clothing manufacturing peer group to be included.

Gildan also made it into the inaugural edition of Time magazine’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies which identifies the top 500 from over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies.

Performance was measured against environment, social and governance (ESG) assessments such as CDP, SBTi and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the level of sustainability reporting alignment with GRI, SASB and TCFD.

It also took into account key performance indicators such as emissions and energy intensity, health and safety, gender diversity in leadership, and gender pay equity.

Gildan is ranked 276th alongside the likes of technology group HP at 10, print and electronics company Ricoh at 151 and garment technology specialist Avery Dennison at 230.

Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Gildan, said: “We are proud to be included in the rankings of these reputable organisations, especially as we celebrate 20 years of sustainability reporting this summer.

“These recognitions are a testament to our steadfast commitment to ESG, which represents one of the three pillars of our ‘Gildan Sustainable Growth’ strategy and which is focused on our efforts towards creating a more sustainable future.”

